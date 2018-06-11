Sampdoria hand Arsenal a warning over €25m midfield target

Sampdoria have warned Arsenal they will have to meet the buyout clause in Lucas Torreira’s contract if they want to bring the player to the Premier League this summer.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery and director of football Sven Mislintat have identified the signing of a new midfielder as a priority this summer and Uruguayan star Torreira has emerged as one of the top targets.

But any thoughts Arsenal had of landing the 22-year-old on the cheap have been dashed by the Serie A side.

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti told Rai Sport: “Torreira has a €25m release clause, everyone knows that.

“Anyone who wants him will have to pay that.”

Reports in Italy claim Arsenal bosses have already been in contact with Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur over a potential deal, but with other clubs also thought to be in the running, bringing the player to Emirates Stadium could prove tricky.

That’s despite reports on Sunday that suggested the player had already agreed to move to the Gunners.

Napoli, who risk losing Jorginho to Manchester City, are also said to be in the hunt, while there is interest in Germany from Borussia Dortmund.

Bentancur has reportedly asked interested parties to give him a week to consider every offer on the table, before a final decision is likely before the end of the month.

The defensive midfielder, who has one full international cap to his name, joined Samp in a €1.5m deal from Pescara in July 2015.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.