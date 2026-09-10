Midfielder ‘final decision’ between Liverpool and Man Utd influenced by Bayern Munich winger

Manchester United tried to convince Samuel Martinez to move to Old Trafford before Liverpool sealed the deal for the Colombian midfielder, according to the youngster’s parents, who have suggested the influence of Anfield legend Luis Diaz on the final decision.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool announced the signing of Martinez from Atletico Nacional.

The statement on Liverpool’s official website claimed that the 17-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder will join the Liverpool Academy ahead of the 2027/28 season.

It further noted: ‘Martinez starred for Colombia as they were winners of the U17 South American Championship in April.

‘He featured in all six of his country’s games at the tournament and registered three assists, including one each in the 3-0 semi-final defeat of Brazil and 4-0 final victory over Argentina.’

Regarding the fee that Liverpool will pay Atletico for Martinez, reliable journalist Pipe Sierra wrote on X at 1:56pm on May 22: “Exclusive: Samuel Martínez (17) is just a few details away from becoming a new #Liverpool player.

“They reached an agreement for him to become the new talent of the ‘reds’ for 1M$ and sign for 5 years. They are advancing in the final documentation after outbidding other European giants

“The Colombian will stay at #AtléticoNacional until he reaches the age of majority. The ‘verdolaga’ will retain % of future sale”

It has now emerged that Liverpool’s bitter Premier League rivals Man Utd, too, tried to sign Martinez, but the attacking midfielder chose Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool over Michael Carrick’s team because of Luis Diaz, according to his parents, Jairo ‘El Indio’ Martinez and Victoria Valencia, in an interview with Gol Caracol, as relayed by SportWitness.

Diaz starred for Liverpool from 2022 until 2025 before joining German giants Bayern Munich.

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Samuel Martinez picked Liverpool over Man Utd and Chelsea

Jairo Martinez said: “Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Watford, Udinese, Chelsea, Manchester United, among others, all wanted him.”

Valencia noted: “It was like a dream to experience that it wasn’t just Liverpool.

“There were 30 teams around the world, and we didn’t sleep for almost a month and a half.

“Everyone was calling at all hours.

“We lived on European time for a month.”

The parents added: “We had conversations with everyone, but the decision was Samuel’s.

“We can say whatever we want, but we respect his wishes, his decisions, what he feels comfortable with.

“And he felt a connection to going to Liverpool.

“Every time an offer came in, we would sit down, plan, and look at which options were better than the others.

“Samuel is the one who makes the final decision, and at that time, he chose Liverpool.

“Lucho Diaz opened the doors to all Colombians.

“They saw in Samuel all that potential he had, which was almost similar to the things Lucho Díaz does.”

Jairo Martinez added: “He’s fast, has a good change of pace, is good at unbalancing defenders, has good vision, supports his teammates very well, and looks for open spaces.

“He also highlighted his ability to make quick decisions and his improvement in defensive play.

“English football is a very fast-paced game.

“When it comes to making decisions in such short periods of time, he handles those situations well.”

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