Sanchez a perfect 10 for Arsenal; Hammers’ Payet problem

Alexis Sanchez was quite simply unstoppable against West Ham, who were an absolute mess at the back and have injury problems mounting up.

WEST HAM

DARREN RANDOLPH: Let down by his defence and spent most of the evening picking the ball out of the net 6

ARTHUR MASUAKU: Was West Ham’s best defender on the night but that is not much of a compliment considering the other players 5.5

WINSTON REID: Missed a vital tackle which allowed Alexis Sanchez to roll the ball onto Mesut Ozil for a simple tap-in 5

JAMES COLLINS: Limped off the pitch after just six minutes just to add to West Ham’s injury troubles N/A

ANGELO OGBONNA: Far too casual with the ball and his laid-back approach led to Arsenal’s opener 4

MARK NOBLE: Got the ball in some really promising areas but lacked the killer touch that West Ham desperately need 5

EDIMILSON FERNANDES: Deserved his starting spot after his midweek performance but was quiet throughout 6

PEDRO OBIANG: Did get better as the game progressed but it was too little, too late 6

MANUEL LANZINI: Tried to make something happen and lively in attacking areas 6

DIMITRI PAYET: A little bit more involved but he is still a shadow of the player we saw last season 5

ASHLEY FLETCHER: Been asked to do an awful lot but had a few bright moments and looks a promising striker 6

Substitutes:

ALVARO ARBELOA (replaced Collins 6′) Looked incredibly rusty and Arsenal fully exploited that with countless attacks down the left 5

ANDRE AYEW (replaced Fernandes 63′) Did make a difference when he came on 6

ANDY CARROLL (replaced Noble 72′) Marked his long-awaited return with an alert finish 6

ARSENAL

PETR CECH: A very straightforward evening against a pretty toothless West Ham side 6

GABRIEL: On paper he was the clear weakness in Arsenal’s defence, but was largely untested by a seemingly disillusioned Payet 6

SHKODRAN MUSTAFI: Absolutely rock-solid alongside Laurent Koscielny and a fantastic aerial presence 7

LAURENT KOSCIELNY: Made a crucial interception to stop what would have most likely been a West Ham equaliser 7

NACHO MONREAL: His usual solid self and gave Oxlade-Chamberlain the platform to really get at Arbeloa 7

FRANCIS COQUELIN: Protected the defence very well and pounced on Ogbonna’s lazy pass to help give Arsenal the lead 7

GRANIT XHAKA: Also had a good game alongside his fellow central midfielder. Showed the discipline that Arsene Wenger has been asking for 7

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN: His end product was lacking somewhat, wbut more than made amends with a cracking strike towards the end 7

MESUT OZIL: Not at his absolute best but combined well with Sanchez and was on hand for a simple tap-in 7.5

THEO WALCOTT: Definitely the quietest Arsenal attacker who probably could have done better with the two half-chances that came his way 6

ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Absolutely stole the show and you will be hard pressed to find a better individual performance so far in the Premier League this season 10

Substitutes:

AARON RAMSEY(replaced Walcott 65′) Could have added a sixth just before the final whistle 6

MOHAMED ELNENY (replaced Coquelin 87′) Token sub N/A

ALEX IWOBI (replaced Ozil 88′) Token sub N/A