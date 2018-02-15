Sanchez arrival blamed for Pogba, Mourinho feud at Man Utd

Paul Pogba reportedly feels Jose Mourinho is restricting his ability to play in his preferred role at Manchester United since the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

Pogba emerged from an up and turn first season at Old Trafford to become one of their form players this season, but the turn of the year has witnessed the France midfielder suffer a dramatic loss of form.

Almost always a guaranteed starter when available since he returned to Old Trafford in summer 2016, Pogba was dropped against Huddersfield earlier this month, while the midfielder was substituted in their Premier League defeats at Tottenham and Newcastle after his failure to impress.

French newspaper L’Equipe run a feature on how Pogba has ‘some regrets’ over joining United almost two years ago, and that he has ‘‘never hidden his initial attraction to Real Madrid’.

The main reason given is that his relationship with Mourinho has become ‘difficult’, with the article being translated by Sport Witness.

But L’Equipe are not the only ones reporting matters of an alleged disgruntled Pogba, with the Daily Record‘s Duncan Castles claiming the midfielder feels his nose has been massively pushed out of joint by the arrival of Sanchez from Arsenal.

Sanchez’s arrival on a far bigger wage than Pogba has also seen the Chilean brought into a three-man United attack – but in turn that has forced Pogba to operate in a two-man central midfield – and a much more restrictive role than he is used to.

It’s claimed Pogba would like Mourinho to alter his formation to a midfield three with him playing in an attacking role on the left-hand side – where he excelled at Juventus, which most pundits and experts have pointed out.

Mourinho has been left ‘unimpressed’ however, with what Pogba has brought to the table since Sanchez arrived, and the Portuguese is said to be ‘annoyed’ with the player.

“Mourinho’s position is that an individual with Pogba’s physical and technical qualities should be capable of excelling in any midfield role,” Castles writes in his Daily Record piece.

