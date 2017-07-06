Sanchez demands astronomical wage to extend Arsenal stay

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly demanding a whooping £400,000-a-week to extend his stay with the club beyond next summer.

The Chile star has a year left on his current Gunners deal and is said to have already turned down a weekly salary of £275,000, sparking yet more interest from Manchester City in his services.

Arsenal’s club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who joined for £52million on Wednesday, will be earning £150,000-a-week but Sanchez believes he is worth nearly treble that amount, according to the report in several of Thursday’s papers.

Should the Gunners pay up, which seems highly unlikely, the 28-year-old will earn an incredible £21m a year.

Sanchez, along with fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil, could both leave for nothing next summer but Arsenal’s signing of Lacazette could now prompt Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to offload the player rather than let him leave on a free.