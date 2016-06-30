Sanchez eases injury concerns after Copa America

Alexis Sanchez has taken to social media and posted a defiant message after an injury in the Copa America final forced him to hobble off.

The 27-year-old was substituted after 104 minutes of the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – which Chile went on to win following a penalty shoot-out – in the wake of a heavy tackle by Gabriel Mercado.

After the match on June 27, Sanchez posted photos on his personal Twitter account of a badly swollen left ankle.

The Chile forward followed those on Thursday with updated images of the heavy bruising which has since developed while he recuperates on a break in New York.

Sanchez added on the social media site: “Fourth day of my vacation, locked up in the hotel bored hahaha…. But I’m already much better.”

The Gunners forward then made another post, saying: “YOUR BODY CAN ENDURE ALMOST EVERYTHING… IT IS YOUR MIND THAT YOU HAVE TO CONVINCE”

Arsenal are scheduled to start their pre-season with a tour to the United States for friendly matches in San Jose and Los Angeles at the end of July.

Arsene Wenger’s squad have further warm-up games against Viking FK in Stavanger, Norway and then meet Manchester City in Sweden before their domestic campaign kicks off against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on August 13.