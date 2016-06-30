Sanchez eases injury concerns after Copa America

Mark Scott
Alexis Sanchez: Came off injured in final

Alexis Sanchez has taken to social media and posted a defiant message after an injury in the Copa America final forced him to hobble off.

The 27-year-old was substituted after 104 minutes of the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – which Chile went on to win following a penalty shoot-out – in the wake of a heavy tackle by Gabriel Mercado.

After the match on June 27, Sanchez posted photos on his personal Twitter account of a badly swollen left ankle.

The Chile forward followed those on Thursday with updated images of the heavy bruising which has since developed while he recuperates on a break in New York.

Sanchez added on the social media site: “Fourth day of my vacation, locked up in the hotel bored hahaha…. But I’m already much better.”

The Gunners forward then made another post, saying: “YOUR BODY CAN ENDURE ALMOST EVERYTHING… IT IS YOUR MIND THAT YOU HAVE TO CONVINCE”

Arsenal are scheduled to start their pre-season with a tour to the United States for friendly matches in San Jose and Los Angeles at the end of July.

Arsene Wenger’s squad have further warm-up games against Viking FK in Stavanger, Norway and then meet Manchester City in Sweden before their domestic campaign kicks off against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

Arsenal Alexis Sanchez