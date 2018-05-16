Sanchez explains factors behind signing of new Spurs mega deal

Tottenham’s club-record signing Davinson Sanchez has explained his thinking behind committing to a new six-year contract which will keep him at the club until at least 2024.

The Colombian moved from Ajax last August for a club-record fee of £42million and went on to become a mainstay at the heart of Mauricio Pochettino’s defence.

Sanchez, included in his country’s World Cup squad, made 41 appearances in all competitions this season as Tottenham finished third in the Premier League.

A statement on Spurs’ official website read: “We are delighted to announce that Davinson Sanchez has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2024.”

The centre-half explained: “I’ve enjoyed it so much this season because I have quality team-mates, I have quality staff guiding me and I have a quality training ground to work at.

“I’ve learned so much from everyone, not just from the other centre-backs like Jan, like Toby, Juan, and also Victor and Eric Dier when they play in this position but I pick up things from every player and of course from the gaffer.

“He was a defender, he’s shown me a lot of videos on how to improve and I can say okay, the gaffer is close to me because every time he tries to show me the best way to play, I try to do what he is thinking. For me, Tottenham was a big step but now I enjoy everything.”

