Sanchez future decided as Inter ‘reach decision’ on Man Utd flop

A decision has been made on whether Inter Milan will make Alexis Sanchez’s loan move from Man Utd permanent in the summer, according to a report.

The Chile international has endured a torrid two years since his highly-publicised switch from Arsenal to Man Utd.

The 31-year-old failed to have anywhere near the level of impact with the Red Devils as he did with the Gunners, leading to a humbling loan exit to Serie A despite being the club’s highest paid player.

His stint in Italy hasn’t fared much better, notching just a solitary goal and assist from his 13 appearances across all competitions.

A recent report shed new light on Inter’s intentions ahead of the summer, with the latest report today appearing to confirm the initial speculation.

British newspaper the Daily Star state that Inter have made their ‘transfer decision’, with ‘Alexis Sanchez set to return to Manchester United this summer’. Their unhappiness at his level of performances is cited as the main factor behind their verdict.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is cited as claiming that Inter are ‘not interested in a permanent deal unless Sanchez’s performances improve.’

Though his return to Old Trafford now appears set in stone, his future may still lay away from Manchester, with Milan’s other powerhouse side, AC, recently touted as a possible landing spot.

The news will come as disappointing to fellow Chilean legend Ivan Zamorano, with the Daily Star revealing where he would wish to see Sanchez end up.

“He has a contract with Manchester United but we will see where he wants to continue and feels happy,” he told Chilean radio station Radio Cooperativa.

“I would like [him] to stay in Milan, in June he would have the opportunity to play with another Chilean, who will most likely come to this club.

“I am optimistic about the possibility to see two Chileans at Inter.”

Meanwhile, ex-Man Utd hitman Robin van Persie has urged Man Utd to fix three Paul Pogba worries in clear-the-air talks.

Pogba, who moved back to United from Juventus in 2016, has become a divisive figure among the club’s faithful having been largely unable to replicate the talent he displayed in Italy.

The 26-year-old’s poor form has been coupled with various injury problems and he has been worst-hit this term, playing only eight games so far.

As such, speculation that Pogba could move to Real Madrid or back to Juventus this summer has not gone away, instead lingering with his agent, Mino Raiola, making continued claims about his client.

Speaking to Stats Perform (via Goal) about Pogba’s situation, former United striker Van Persie offered Solskjaer advice on how to finally bring the best out of the midfielder.

