Sanchez in the firing line as Gary Neville tears into three Man Utd stars

Gary Neville has suggested Jose Mourinho’s problems at Manchester United may stem from a lack of quality options to select from in attack.

After a summer of discontent, United have lost two of their first three matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 1992-93.

As if the woeful 3-2 loss at Brighton was not enough, the Portuguese tasted the heaviest home defeat of his managerial career as Tottenham ran out 3-0 victors at Old Trafford on Monday.

The United boss has reportedly since been given his support from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Neville believes it would be wrong of United to consider replacing the Portuguese coach so soon into the season.

While much of the focus has been on United’s troubles in defence, Neville also believes Mourinho is suffering from a lack of quality options in attack, or rather, a lack of form from the players he has at his disposal.

United have again been linked with a January swoop for veteran Juventus frontman Mario Mandzukic and Neville admits the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez have done little to catch the eye.

“I’ll be honest with you, Marcus Rashford hasn’t done that well in the games he’s played,” Neville said.

“I love Marcus Rashford, but you watch his performance against Brighton on Sunday, or in the other game, he’s not been that great.

“I can’t sit here and be objective and honestly say that any Manchester United player that Jose Mourinho’s not picked deserved to be in.

“(Anthony) Martial? No. I don’t see him playing well that often to be honest with you.

“Rashford’s not taken his chance. (Alexis) Sanchez, every time he plays I can’t think of the player I’m watching.”

United currently stand 13th place in the table and face a crucial trip to face Lancashire rivals Burnley on Sunday.

However, Neville does not think Mourinho should lose his job at this moment in time.

He said: “My honest view as I stand here now, and I’ve repeated this message for every single manager I’ve been asked about in five, six years of doing this programme (Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football), Ed Woodward gave him a contract during last season, only seven or eight months ago.

“He should see that contract through to the end and do the job.

“You cannot keep jumping around with managers, you can’t keep doing it.

“You’ve just got to go with it.”

