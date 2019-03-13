Alexis Sanchez is reportedly now willing to accept his time at Manchester United is over and he will have to accept a significant drop in wages to resurrect his faltering career.

The Chilean forward joined United in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan last January, but his 14 months at Old Trafford have proved a major disappointment.

Sanchez became the highest-paid player in British football history when he made the move north, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported £505,000 a week – worth over a staggering £26million a year to the player.

Reports earlier in the week suggested Sanchez would dig his heels in and refuse to accept a move elsewhere, knowing his stock had fallen that much that he would unlikely receive anywhere near his current salary.

However, the Daily Star has refuted those claims, saying instead that Sanchez places more value in trophies and playing time than his take-home pay and that he is actually willing to accept a significant wages cut to leave Old Trafford.

The report claims Sanchez has accepted that his move to Old Trafford simply has not worked out and, realising that his face does not fit at the club – United have on Wednesday again been linked with Jadon Sancho as a high-profile replacement – has actually initiated transfer talks with the club himself.

The Star goes on to claim that Sanchez has instructed his agent to find him a new club and is willing to hold talks with United over an early severance to his United deal should the right opportunity elsewhere present itself.

Solskjaer is more than happy to let Sanchez leave, with reports on Tuesday suggesting United had contacted potential suitors over the possibility of taking Sanchez on loan.

Either way, it seems the player has come to accept that his time at Old Trafford could already be over.

Sanchez has scored just once in the Premier League this season and once in the FA Cup, but is currently nursing a knee injury which is likely to be keep him sidelined for at least another month.

