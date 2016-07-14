Sanchez reports leave Arsenal facing striking crisis

Arsenal are facing a potential striker crisis with star man Alexis Sanchez set to miss the start of the season, according to reports.

Sanchez has received treatment throughout his summer for an ankle injury sustained while on international duty at the Copa America Centenario with Chile and there are suggestions that the forward, who has been linked with a move to Juventus, will not be fit to face Liverpool on Sunday, August 14.

Sanchez took to social media in June to post a defiant message after his injury. The 27-year-old was substituted after 104 minutes of the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – which Chile went on to win following a penalty shoot-out – in the wake of a heavy tackle by Gabriel Mercado.

But, the Daily Mail now reports that Arsenal fear that Sanchez could miss the start of the season after injuring his ankle in the USA during the summer tournament which Chile won.

If that news proves correct then that would leave Wenger, who tried to sign Jamie Vardy ahead of Euro 2016, with a huge void to fill with Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey all likely to sit out the opening game.

The Euro 2016 quartet are not expected to report back until Monday August 8 – just six days before the new campaign gets underway.

Alexis Sanchez's ankle injury at the Copa America. ? pic.twitter.com/Id7IiLAHtX — fanatix (@therealfanatix) July 1, 2016

Striker Danny Welbeck will be missing for most of this season after the England striker underwent knee surgery in May, leaving Theo Walcott and 20-year-old Chuba Akpom as Wenger’s frontline choices.

Yaya Sanogo has returned to pre-season training after two disappointing loan spells at Ajax and Charlton Athletic last season, but he is expected to go out on loan again.