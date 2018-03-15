Sanchez reveals Wenger’s last words before he joined Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has revealed a conversation he had with Arsene Wenger before he decided to quit Arsenal for Manchester United.

The Chile star, who scored 80 goals in 165 appearances for the Gunners, joined United in January in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction.

Wenger had been hopeful that both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil would agree to new contracts in the lead-up to the winter window but in the end he had to accept the former’s decision to head to Old Trafford.

“He was very fond of me, he would not let me go,” Sanchez told Chilevision. “He told me: I want you to sign here because you are the best player in the team”.

Sanchez revealed that Wenger even congratulated him once it became clear he was Manchester bound: “I wanted to keep growing, more for a Chilean, because it is difficult to come to United.

“No Chilean had played here. [Wenger] finally understood, we were on good footing, he congratulated me and no problem.”

Sanchez has scored only once since joining Jose Mourinho’s men and former United great Paul Scholes believes he should be dropped to the bench: “We found it strange after Saturday. He [Marcus Rashford] played up the right side to bring Sanchez into his best position,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“I think Marcus’ best position is on the left side. He [Sanchez] gave the ball away so many times.”