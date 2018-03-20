Sanchez urging star with £438m exit fee to join him at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been sending messages to Colombian star James Rodriguez to join him at Manchester United this summer.

United have been admirers of the Real Madrid playmaker, who is currently on a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, for some time and are once again being tipped to make a move for the attacker at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has struggled to shine in Spain, has scored and also created 11 goals in 14 Bundesliga starts this season, helping the defending champions move 15 points clear at the top of the table after 27 games.

Don Balon, however, claims that James is concerned about his role at Bayern if head coach Jupp Heynckes leaves at the end of the campaign and that United are ready to pounce on that uncertainty.

The player has a mammoth £438m release clause, while Bayern do have an option buy James at the end of his two-season loan spell.

It would appear though that United new boy Sanchez is doing his best to get the former Monaco star to join him in Manchester, with the report stating the Chilean has been messaging James trying to convince him that a move to Old Trafford would be a good one.

If the Colombian is a major target for Jose Mourinho then it will likely mean that one or two of United’s attacking options will be moved on, with doubts already surfacing over the futures of Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: As Good As It Gets: The story of Leeds Rhinos’ golden generation (Love Rugby League).