Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has given the green light to a move to Chelsea before the transfer window shuts at 11pm, although one major obstacle still needs to be overcome.

The England international has been the subject of intense interest across Europe over the past few weeks, with Chelsea and Juventus the two standout teams interested in ending his Old Trafford nightmare.

It’s been previously reported that Sancho is a boyhood Blues fan and a switch to Stamford Bridge is seemingly approaching fast, with the deal expected to be a loan with an option to buy attached.

Sancho joined United in a £73million switch in 2021 but has never been able to replicate the incredible form he showed during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

DON’T MISS – Deadline day live club-by-club guide: Follow all the latest transfer updates

Signed during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, multiple public disputes with current United boss Etik ten Hag saw the attacker loaned back to Dortmund last season and now another temporary exit is close.

Indeed, the fact Sancho was left out of the matchday squads for United’s opening two meant the writing was on the wall for an exit before Friday’s cut-off.

As TT previously reported, United’s demands of a buy option would need to be lowered in order to complete a deal and there have been reports that a figure as low as £25m could be on the cards.

Sterling exit key to Sancho deal

However, we understand that Chelsea still need to get Raheem Sterling off the books before getting Sancho through the door.

The England winger was initially being tipped to head to Old Trafford but after those rumours died down, Arsenal are now firmly in the mix to try and strike a deal of their own.

READ MORE – All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

While Chelsea would much prefer a sale, the later it gets into deadline day there is a stronger possibility of Sterling being loaned or facing the prospect of not playing a single minute under Maresca in the first half of the season.

For Sancho, though, it’s now a waiting game as he prepares to pack his bags for London.