Sancho knock leaves door open for Chelsea ace to make England start

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi will reportedly make his first England start against Montenegro on Monday night.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, became England’s youngest competitive debutant in Friday’s 5-0 thumping of the Czech Republic, eclipsing Duncan Edwards’ record set in 1955, and is now set to make his full debut in Podgorica.

Jadon Sancho is expected to miss Monday’s Group A European Qualifier with an unspecified knock after making his first competitive start for Gareth Southgate’s men in the game at Wembley.

Southgate said on Sunday night that Sancho, Jordan Henderson and Dele Alli all face late fitness tests to decide whether they will play in Podgorica.

The England chief also admits that he would have no reservations in putting the youngsters into a potentially hostile atmosphere at the normally volatile Gradski Stadium.