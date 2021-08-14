Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho says that he can already see an exciting attacking relationship blossoming with Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has become the bedrock of United’s goalscoring contributions since his January 2020 signing. In fact, he has 40 goals and 25 assists in 80 Red Devils matches. Those assists have come for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, England winger Sancho has now offered another outlet for Fernandes to find.

The 21-year-old will prove crucial if United are to get over the line to silverware, having lost in four semi-finals and a final.

But Sancho can already see the beginnings of an exciting link-up with his new colleague.

“I can see [the winning mindset] in a few of the players like Bruno, today we were on the same team and we linked up very well,” the winger told BT Sport.

“Me and him love winning so I’m glad we have the mindset because it’s needed, especially in a big team like this.

“If you want to win things you have to learn how to win in training and matches, it’s important.”

Sancho cost United £73million from Borussia Dortmund, an expensive acquisition.

However, if all goes well, he could offer over 10 years of stellar service while improving all the time.

Sancho makes Man Utd admission

“I watched some of the games last season and the attack is very good so to be a part of that now is going to be kind of crazy,” the forward added.

“I’ve seen what Bruno and Marcus have been doing and Greenwood and Cavani so to add more goals and assist to this is exciting.”

Asked what he will bring to Old Trafford, Sancho added: “Goals, assists and a bit of flair and I’m definitely eager to win.

“That’s one of those things I’ve always done, always eager to help the team to win, I love winning it’s my mentality and hopefully I can win some games for Man Utd if it’s a close game or something like that. I’m looking forward to it.”

United play Leeds in their Premier League opener on Saturday and manager Solskjaer has said that Sancho could play a part.