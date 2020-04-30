Man Utd boost as Dortmund ask for Barcelona kid as Sancho successor

Manchester United’s prospects of signing Jadon Sancho this summer have taken another upturn after it was reported that Borussia Dortmund had already put the wheels in motion to sign an ambitious replacement.

Reports earlier this week claimed United had finally been granted permission to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund – though a section of the German press could not resist the urge to dig out both the England winger and his transfer suitors.

England winger Sancho, 20, has become one of European football’s hottest properties since his departure to the Bundesliga nearly three years ago and is likely to cost United a fee in or around £100million.

United have long been chasing a deal for the 20-year-old former Man City and it seems the end is in sight for United with German weekly SportBild claiming BVB have accepted the winger will move on this summer.

Little, however, has been said about Dortmund’s efforts to sign a potential replacement, though they were linked with Valencia’s Ferran Torres earlier this month with the winger also said to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Dortmund, however, do have a tendency to snap up the best of European football’s young talent before selling them on in the years ahead for vast profits.

And that could be in their thinking too after Spanish publication Sport claimed the Bundesliga giants had been in contact with Barcelona to make an firm enquiry for their teenage winger Ansu Fati.

The 17-year-old has burst on to the scene at the Nou Camp this summer after making 24 appearances in all competitions, netting five goals, including a strike against Inter Milan back in December which made him the competition’s youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 40 days.

As per the report, while Barcelona would be loathe to let Fati leave, Sport claims the LaLiga champions will consider offers for all but three members of their squad this summer as they to reinvest in their squad.

That stance could see the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Carles Alena and Arthur all reportedly allowed to leave should suitable bids come along.

As per the report, only Lionel Messi, midfielder Frenkie De Jong and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter-Stegen have been deemed ‘non-transferable’.

And despite rating him as a world star in the making, it’s claimed Barca could let Fati leave for Dortmund if the deal contained a buy-back clause which would give the LaLiga giants a future opportunioty to re-sign the Spain Under-21 international.

Sancho to United on says transfer expert

Whether the pair can come to an arrangement remains to be seen, but it does all offer a further indication that Sancho to United is a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’. A report last week claimed a salary package, exit release clause and his shirt number at Old Trafford had already been agreed following talks with his agent.

European football expert Julien Laurens is also under the impression that Sancho’s move will happen.

“United are still very much leading the race for Jadon Sancho,” Laurens said.

“There have already been talks between the two clubs, between Sancho and United as well.

“The other day he was doing a live Instagram and someone put a question ‘sip a bit of water if you’re going to sign for United’ and what did he do? He drank the water, obviously.

“So listen, I think it will happen, I think he will choose United.

“He will have a lot of clubs after him, he will pick whoever he wants.

“But I think United right now are by far the most serious contender.”

Former Red Devils star Rio Ferdinand is also excited about what the future will hold after pinpointing what he believes would form a ‘mouthwatering’ front six.

“If I was looking at the team now and you have [Scott] McTominay with Bruno [Fernandes] on one side of the three and Pogba on the other [blows out cheeks],” said Ferdinand on FIVE’s YouTube channel, via the Daily Mirror.

“[Marcus] Rashford up front, [Anthony] Martial on the left, [Daniel] James or if they’re to buy Sancho on the right.

“You can’t tell me other midfielders aren’t going to be thinking: ‘If these lot are on fire today we’re going to have to be on a game, it’s going to be a hard day work for us’.

“There’s ability there, it’s ridiculous. If they can find that cohesion, the team set-up for them to flourish, it’s mouthwatering what could happen.”

