A Man Utd forward is set for ‘showdown talks’ that could yield his exit amid wholesale changes to the club’s forward ranks, per a report.

After a protracted transfer saga, Jadon Sancho can finally call Old Trafford home. The England winger arrived in a deal worth £73m, as Man Utd ultimately landed their man for over £30m below the price they were quoted 12 months ago.

Nevertheless, at £73m and on the back of sensational form with Dortmund, Sancho is expected to go straight into the eleven.

That will push fellow wide-man Amad Diallo further down the pecking order, and as such, an exit may be on the cards.

The teenager was surprisingly signed for around £37m from Atalanta despite his lack of first-team experience. He lit up the club’s Under-23s last term, and continued to impress when afforded the odd first-team outing towards the back end of the season.

However, per the Express (citing Goal) he may now be loaned out with a Sancho-shaped barrier now in his way.

They report that ‘a number of clubs’ have declared their interest in taking the Ivory Coast international on loan.

Fellow rising forward Facundo Pellistri is expected to leave on a temporary basis. It now appears Diallo could follow suit.

Another factor behind what decision is made from the impending ‘showdown talks’ with Diallo surrounds Marcus Rashford.

The England forward was recently confirmed to be going under the knife to solve a long-standing shoulder problem.

Rashford is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which could impact Man Utd’s decision over Diallo. But pending further injury disruption, Diallo would be unlikely to feature. Mason Greenwood, Sancho, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James are all ahead of him for the wide berths.

As such, Man Utd’s decision will not be straight forward, though thankfully, should be made soon.

Solskjaer issues warning to Man Utd internationals

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his returning international players that they risk missing the start of the Premier League season if unfit.

Many of the Red Devils’ stars are already back in training but some involved in Euro 2020 are still absent. Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho will return at the start of next week. France star Paul Pogba and Brazil’s Fred have also enjoyed an extended holiday after their summer exploits.

And he issued a stark warning that they could be sidelined if they do not meet the required standard.

“With the boys who’ve not come back yet, I’ve not got a Scooby-Doo how they are fitness-wise,” he told reporters.

“Everyone’s due in on Monday. They’ve got two weeks until the first game and that means it’s three weeks since their last game – Fred at the Copa America and the English finalists.

“So we’ll see how they are, what fitness levels they’re at. Because it’s also down to what they’ve done during the holidays. I can’t just throw them in if they’re not fit enough.”

