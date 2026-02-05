Arsenal remain interested in bringing Sandro Tonali to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2026, according to Fabrizio Romano, with another source revealing how much the Gunners will have to pay for him, but Newcastle United are publicly against a sale.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 3 that Tonali was offered to Arsenal on the final day of the winter transfer window. Sources have told us that well‑placed intermediaries made ‘brief and informal contact’ with Arsenal over a move for Tonali.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, strongly denied that he held talks with Arsenal, but we understand that the Newcastle United midfielder is open to the idea of leaving at the end of the season.

Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in the Italy international midfielder, who is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

Sources have told us that Tonali and his family see their long-term future being back in Italy, but that has not stopped Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta from still being keen on him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “In the summer, keep an eye on Tonali. We will tell you more soon, but there is Juventus interested, there are Premier League top clubs interested, so I am sure for Tonali, the summer is going to be busy, very busy.

“With Arsenal, because Arsenal, and this is important, I told you also yesterday, Arsenal are interested in the player.

“Arsenal are considering Sandro Tonali, but there are more clubs, in England and on Italy with Juventus.

“So, nothing at the moment, concrete, also because, as his agent said, we have to see Newcastle’s position, we have to respect Newcastle in this story.

“So, let’s see around end of February, March, April when agents and Newcastle will meet to discuss what Newcastle will decide to do.

“So, I think there is a possibility Tonali considers Newcastle exit for the summer.”

TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric news outlet, has claimed that Newcastle want €100million (£86.7m, $118m) ‘to sell’ Tonali.

Newcastle United want to keep ‘superstar’ Sandro Tonali

Sources have told us that Newcastle have no plans to sell Tonali in the summer of 2026.

Newcastle did not want to lose the Italy international midfielder in the middle of the season.

The club’s chief executive officer, David Hopkinson, told talkSPORT when asked if Tonali’s agent had offered him to Arsenal: “I have no idea. That’s our answer.

“Eddie got it right, he doesn’t know, I don’t know. Here’s what I do know, he’s a superstar player, he’s under contract here.

“He’s not the only player we had that other clubs would covet, so I think if we get a situation where people aren’t trying to muck about and sew some chaos into the marketplace in order to dislodge our players then we’ve got a real problem.

“Sandro has been a wonderful player, a smile’s on every day I see him, I believe he’s happy here and we’re certainly happy with him.”

Earlier this week, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said about the Tonali rumours: “No [it’s not a surprise]. There was certainly no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all.

“He’s such an integral player to what we’re doing. He’s very happy here, he’s playing for Newcastle and loves representing the city.”

As for whether the Italian is unsettled, Howe added: “I don’t think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.

“As far as I’m aware, we’ve got a player who is an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.

“He’s very happy here, he’s got a great relationship with me, his teammates, and seems really happy within himself.”

