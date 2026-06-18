Sandro Tonali camp make Newcastle exit expectations CLEAR as Man City plan jaw-dropping midfield overhaul

Sandro Tonali’s camp are increasingly expecting the midfielder to leave Newcastle United this summer and believe they have been transparent with the club throughout the process, TEAMtalk understands.

The Italy international remains one of the most talked-about players in the Premier League and while Newcastle continue to maintain their public stance that they do not want to lose him, sources close to the player believe a departure is becoming increasingly likely.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been speaking to contacts from both the player’s side and clubs involved in the situation and understands that Tonali‘s representatives feel they have handled discussions openly.

The midfielder’s camp believe Newcastle have been aware for some time that he is assessing his options and that there should be no surprises when a formal move eventually materialises.

Whether that move sees Tonali return to Italy or remain in England remains unclear, but those close to the player feel the timing is right for a new challenge.

A return to Serie A remains attractive, particularly with former club AC Milan continuing to monitor developments, but Premier League interest remains substantial.

And it is Manchester City who continue to stand out.

“Manchester City have long been heading the chase and they have reaffirmed their admiration for the player over the last week when they were spoken to,” Bailey revealed.

“I am told City made it clear during the process that they don’t see Tonali as some sort of alternative to Elliot Anderson – ideally they want both.”

That point is significant.

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Man City plotting spectacular double deal

While City continue to work on what would be a British-record move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson, sources insist the pursuit of Tonali is entirely separate.

The Premier League champions are planning for major changes in midfield and believe there is room for both players in their future squad structure.

“City know that Real Madrid remain hugely keen on Rodri and there is every chance Nico Gonzalez goes too,” Bailey continued.

“And with Bernardo Silva already leaving, that leaves some major gaps in the squad that need filling.”

Those potential departures would dramatically reshape City’s midfield options and explain why the club remain willing to pursue multiple high-profile targets.

Sources indicate City remain undeterred by Newcastle’s £100million-plus valuation of Tonali and continue to believe they are among the clubs best positioned should the player become available.

The confidence within the Etihad hierarchy is being driven by sporting director Hugo Viana, whose influence is already being felt throughout the club.

“Hugo Viana has been superb since arriving and he is making a real impact,” Bailey added.

“He wants to give Enzo Maresca the best chance he can to be a success.

“Let’s not forget that Maresca is Viana’s man – his appointment. Pressure will be on both of them next season for sure.”

City’s recruitment strategy this summer reflects that reality.

The club are actively planning for the next phase of their evolution and view Tonali as a player capable of becoming a central figure in that process.

For Newcastle, however, the situation remains delicate.

The Magpies have repeatedly made it clear they do not want to sell and are determined to avoid a repeat of previous transfer sagas that left them scrambling for replacements.

Yet with Tonali’s camp expecting a move and several elite clubs monitoring developments, the feeling from those close to the player is that this story still has a long way to run.

And if he does remain in England, Manchester City continue to look like the club best placed to make it happen despite the bold move from Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur.