Sandro Tonali end game nears as clear favourite emerges in Arsenal, Man Utd transfer battle

Sandro Tonali’s next destination is a step closer to being decided, with sources revealing the latest on the Newcastle United star’s future and where he is most likely to end up next season.

As the Premier League campaign reaches its final stages, Tonali finds himself, yet again, at the centre of escalating transfer speculation.

The 25-year-old Italy international, who joined from AC Milan in 2023 for around £52 million, recently extended his contract until 2029 with an option for a further year. Yet, despite this security at Newcastle, interest from Europe’s elite clubs shows no sign of abating ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal remain among the most fervent admirers of Tonali. Sources indicate Mikel Arteta’s side made discreet enquiries in January and are preparing a renewed push, with sporting director Andrea Berta a keen advocate.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, was spotted at The Emirates during a recent match, fueling suggestions of ongoing dialogue. The Gunners view the box-to-box dynamo as an ideal fit to enhance their midfield depth and intensity.

Manchester United are in the race, eyeing Tonali as a long-term successor to Casemiro. With the Brazilian’s departure looming, United have identified the former Milan star as a potential target, but are aware of what would be a substantial outlay.

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs, sending scouts to observe Tonali in recent matches. Their interest adds a big concern for Newcastle, positioning the Bernabéu as a potential destination for the Italy international seeking Champions League glory.

Italy return looking increasingly unlikely

Juventus continue to harbour ambitions of a Serie A return for their compatriot, naming him a top priority for 26/27. However, Newcastle’s valuation of close to €100 million (£85 million) would prove too much, especially if the Turin club miss out on European football.

A return to Italy is something Tonali is very open to, however, the money in Serie A is not there and clubs would massively struggle to meet Newcastle’s demands, making it an unrealistic possibility.

Tonali himself has signalled strong commitment to Newcastle, expressing plans to assume greater leadership next season and praising his “perfect” relationship with Eddie Howe.

The club also insist there is no intention to sell, but a failure to secure Champions League football could force difficult decisions.

Whether Newcastle like it or not, not being involved in the top level of European competition will have consequences, and their top players are going to become targets in the summer.

