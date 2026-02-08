Sandro Tonali next destination revealed as Liverpool fight duo for Newcastle midfield maestro

TEAMtalk sources have been informed as to Sandro Tonali’s preference over his next destination, as three top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, circle despite Newcastle United standing firm over the player’s mooted summer exit.

The 25‑year‑old has been nothing short of outstanding for Newcastle since arriving in 2023. Despite missing the majority of his first campaign due to a betting ban, his performances since returning in 2024 have been among the best in the Premier League. Internally, Newcastle view him as a cornerstone of their project.

That hasn’t stopped Europe’s elite from making their interest known, in what would be a devastating blow for Toon boss Eddie Howe.

Indeed, our sources understand that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have all made contact with Tonali’s camp — not formal approaches, but clear lines of communication to confirm their admiration should an opportunity arise.

Tonali’s agent has already stated that his client will assess his situation in the summer, but intermediaries involved in potential negotiations believe the midfielder’s heart is pulling him back to Italy, where he wants to settle again with his family. He and his wife had their first child in January.

We can confirm that Juventus and Inter Milan are both extremely keen to make that happen.

Both clubs see Tonali as a transformative signing, but his valuation and wage package present significant hurdles. Newcastle’s stance only strengthens that challenge.

Despite the growing interest – and Newcastle being fully aware of it – the club remain adamant they will head into the summer with no intention of sanctioning his exit.

Indeed, Tonali is viewed as central to their long‑term ambitions, and prising him away will require a monumental effort.

For now, the player is focused on finishing the season strongly. But as the summer approaches, the battle for Tonali is shaping up to be one of the most compelling sagas in Europe.

