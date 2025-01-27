Real Madrid have been tipped to make a move for a top Newcastle United star, with a major Italian journalist also backing Manchester City to join the race as TEAMtalk reveals the player’s stance on his future at St. James’ Park.

Madrid have one of the strongest teams in the world, and, just like last season, they could win LaLiga and the Champions League again in this campaign. With Kylian Mbappe now scoring goals for fun and Vinicius Junior in top form, Los Blancos are looking menacingly good for the second half of the season.

In Jude Bellingham, Madrid have one of the best young midfielders in the world who has proven to be a major source of goals, while Eduardo Camavinga is a classy operator in the middle of the park and is still only 22.

However, the defending Spanish and European champions never sit still when it comes to refreshing their squad. With the future of Aurelien Tchouameni far from certain, Los Blancos have now been tipped to make a move for a Newcastle United midfielder in the summer of 2025.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Sandro Tonali will leave Newcastle at the end of the season and Madrid could come for him.

The transfer expert has added that defending Premier League champions Manchester City could also be an option for the 24-year-old, who cost Newcastle £55million in transfer fees when they signed him from AC Milan in the summer of 2023 and is the most expensive Italian player of all time.

Di Marzio said, as relayed by SpazioMilan: “I don’t know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle: I think there could also be an important international market for him.”

The Italian journalist added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid could take him, but City could do it too. Sandro is a player who, beyond a possible return to Italy – because he could be happy to return – could have an international outlet on the market.”

Sandro Tonali is happy at Newcastle United

TEAMtalk revealed in December that Tonali is happy at Newcastle despite reports suggesting that he could leave, and nothing has changed since.

The Italy international is content with life at Newcastle and is keen on becoming a big success in the Premier League after serving a long-term ban.

With Newcastle in the race for the Premier League top four this season, they do not want to lose him in the January transfer window.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that the Magpies do not plan to sell the former Milan star in the summer of 2025 either.

Latest Real Madrid news: Carreras interest, Alexander-Arnold latest

While Madrid are not looking to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window, they are aiming to strengthen that particular area in the summer of 2025.

One of the left-backs that Los Blancos are keen on is Alvaro Carreras. The Benfica star has emerged as one of the best young players in his position, and Madrid are looking into the possibility of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid are facing competition from Manchester United for Carreras. Man Utd sold the left-back and have a buy-back clause of £15.15m, which the Red Devils could trigger after head coach Ruben Amorim gave his approval.

Madrid are actively looking to sign a new centre-back for the long term, with Arsenal and France international star William Saliba firmly on their radar.

A report in Spain has claimed that Madrid are showing interest in Yarek Gasiorowski as well. The Valencia youngster is one of the best young centre-backs in La Liga.

Arsenal are also keen on Gasiorowski, who has a release clause of £50.5m in his contract.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has given the latest information he has on the future of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Premier League club are keen on tying him down to a new long-term deal.

However, Madrid are determined to sign the right-back, and Italian journalist Romano has shared an update on the situation.

Romano said on his Youtube channel: “Liverpool want to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold and want to try to extend his contract till the end of the season, until they have a chance. Liverpool will try and try and try.

“At the same time, I keep repeating, Trent [is] number one, two and three target for Real Madrid for the summer transfer window.

“Real Madrid are working on that. Real Madrid will have official contacts to present their project, to push with their proposal.

“Real Madrid remain absolutely, absolutely convinced and confident that they can bring Trent to the club in the summer on a free transfer.

“That’s the case for Real Madrid, ready for a big attack for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

