Carlo Ancelotti has told his Real Madrid bosses to sign a top Newcastle United midfielder as Arsenal are looking likely to sign Martin Zubimendi, with the Spanish media also revealing what Florentino Perez’s plan is regarding William Saliba.

Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League last season, and the Santiago Bernabeu faithful expected Los Blancos to win those two competitions again this campaign and lift the Copa del Rey. While Ancelotti’s side got dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal, they lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona and are four points off the pace in the league table.

The Spanish press is adamant that Ancelotti will leave Madrid at the end of the season and take over as the Brazil manager.

However, it seems that the decorated Italian tactician still has a strong say on what goes on at Madrid.

Marca has revealed that Ancelotti has told Madrid to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister or Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United as a potential alternative to Martin Zubimendi.

Madrid are keen on a summer deal for Zubimendi, but the Real Sociedad midfielder is headed to Arsenal instead.

It is ‘taken for granted everywhere’ that the Spain international midfielder will move to the Gunners this summer.

Tonali is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and was described as “exceptional” by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe when the Premier League club signed him from AC Milan in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old midfielder has done well for Newcastle this season after serving a 10-month ban for breaking gambling rules, with the Magpies having won the Carabao Cup and being in the race for the Premier League top five.

The Telegraph has reported Tonali has made it clear to Newcastle that ‘he would like to stay at the club long term and has shrugged off reports in Italy that he is a target for Juventus and other Serie A clubs’.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in the 2021-22 Serie A winner with AC Milan.

Real Madrid plan Arsenal raid for William Saliba

Marca has also revealed in the same report that Madrid are just getting ready to make a move for Arsenal and France international central defender Saliba.

Saliba is Madrid’s ‘chosen one’ for the defence, with last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners ‘sending messages’ in ‘a lukewarm and discreet way’.

Arsenal are aiming to win the Champions League this season and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘willing to roll up his sleeves’ and start making more concrete moves for Saliba.

Arsenal, though, are unlikely to be open to selling Saliba this summer.

The Frenchman is one of the best centre-backs in the world and is one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet when he is fit and available.

Gabriel has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and it is hard to see Arsenal sanction exits for their two main centre-backs in the same window.

