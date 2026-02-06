Real Madrid respond to Sandro Tonali ‘offer’ as Liverpool door flung wide open

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reached a decision on signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026, according to a report, while Los Blancos will be delighted to learn Liverpool’s stance on the future of Alexis Mac Allister.

Tonali has been making the headlines this week, with Arsenal having been offered the chance to sign the Italian midfielder on the final day of the winter transfer window.

While a move to the Emirates Stadium did not materialise in the end, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal remain interested in Tonali.

Juventus are also keen on the Newcastle star, who is said to have been offered to Real Madrid, too.

According to Defensa Central, Tonali is ‘offering himself’ to Madrid, with Newcastle demanding €90million (£78.2m, $106.3m) for the Italy international midfielder.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has claimed that Tonali’s agents have ‘contacted’ Madrid ‘through intermediaries’.

Madrid, though, are not looking to sign Tonali, according to the report, as he is not the type of player that the Spanish and European giants are aiming to sign when the transfer window reopens in the summer of 2026.

Los Blancos also reportedly find Newcastle’s demand of €90million (£78.2m, $106.3m for Tonali ‘excessive’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool to ‘review’ Alexis Mac Allister future

While Madrid have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Tonali, the Spanish powerhouse are still very much interested in Alexis Mac Allister.

Former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted the club to sign Mac Allister from Liverpool, and we understand that Los Blancos still want the Argentina international midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported back in September 2025 that Real Madrid have ‘genuine’ interest in Mac Allister, and Los Blancos have maintained it.

It has now emerged that Liverpool will ‘be conducting a full review of Mac Allister in May’.

The report has claimed that ‘the end result of that review could be a sale when the summer transfer window opens’.

This is backed by The Athletic’s claim that Mac Allister’s transfer from Liverpool to Madrid in the summer of 2026 is ‘feasible’, with the Spanish club having ‘received positive feedback from those around him’.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Rodri remains on Real Madrid’s radar

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid remain keen on a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Madrid’s quest to sign a top-class midfielder has been well-documented, and they have had interest in Rodri for a long time.

Sources have told us that Madrid believe that the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner would be the perfect signing for their midfield.

Bailey told us: “Real Madrid view Man City star Rodri as the ideal on‑pitch general – someone capable of anchoring the midfield and commanding the dressing room in the way their past legends once did.”

Sources have intimated to us that Man City and Rodri plan to hold talks over a new contract over the coming months.

Should the Spanish defensive midfielder decline to sign a new deal, then Man City could consider cashing in on him at the end of the season.