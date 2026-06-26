Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Sandro Tonali, with TEAMtalk understanding that he has informed Newcastle United that he now WANTS to make the move to North London, while the Magpies are also facing a battle to keep three other major stars.

Spurs have been working hard behind the scenes on a deal for Tonali and, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, had already made significant progress in discussions surrounding the midfielder’s future.

Now sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tonali has indicated he is prepared to accept Tottenham‘s proposal, which we understand would see him more than double his current salary at St James’ Park.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of Tottenham’s priority midfield targets as Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Spurs have already tested Newcastle’s resolve with an opening offer, but that proposal was swiftly rejected.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham’s first package was valued closer to £75million, some way short of Newcastle‘s minimum asking price of £100million for one of their most valuable assets.

Despite that setback, Tottenham have not been discouraged and remain firmly in the race.

Indeed, sources suggest Spurs are increasingly confident they can find a route to a deal following Tonali’s latest stance despite being far from the only side competing for his signature…

READ MORE: Newcastle respond to Tottenham ‘second approach’ for Sandro Tonali as cheeky request revealed

Newcastle facing battle to keep three other top stars

Indeed, former AC Milan star Tonali has no shortage of admirers.

Milan themselves have been assessing the possibility of bringing him back to San Siro and, as reported, could look to do a deal owing to previous monies still owed by the Magpies, while Manchester City have continued discussions regarding the midfielder as City side evaluate options for a significant midfield rebuild.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in March that City were in the market for both Elliot Anderson AND Tonali this summer.

Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on developments and have not ruled out entering the race should the situation progress further.

However, as of now, Tottenham have moved themselves into a strong position.

Sources indicate the player’s willingness to join Spurs has been clearly communicated, and that has encouraged the North London club to continue pushing ahead with negotiations.

Tonali’s situation is also reflective of wider uncertainty within Newcastle’s squad. As a result, we understand the Italian is one of a number of senior players assessing their futures as the Magpies prepare for a pivotal summer.

Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are all understood to be considering their options amid growing interest from rival clubs across Europe.

Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of their core stars and publicly insist Tonali remains an important part of their plans.

However, with the midfielder now understood to have expressed a willingness to join Tottenham and Spurs prepared to significantly improve his financial package, the battle for his signature is set to intensify in the coming weeks.

The key issue now revolves around valuation.

Newcastle’s £100million-plus demands remain a significant hurdle, but Tottenham believe they have made meaningful progress and are expected to return with fresh proposals as they attempt to land one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders.

As for Guimaraes, we revealed on Thursday how Arsenal are one of SIX sides to be contacted over a potential deal for the Brazilian.

It all adds up to a hugely frustrating summer on Tyneside, with Anthony Gordon having already departed.

It’s not much better on the incoming front, either, with sources revealing how Newcastle are facing brutal Bayer Leverkusen hijack in their bid to sign a dynamic French wonderkid.

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