Sane omits De Bruyne when he names 3 stars to match Messi

Leroy Sane believes that only three players in world football can rightfully claim to be on the same level as Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Manchester City winger has scored 11 goals and assisted 12 in all competitions this season, yet remains one of the club’s most underrated performers as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and David Silva continue to grab the headlines.

But when asked whether he feels he is on Messi’s level, Sane insisted he is not there yet.

The winger instead named the four players he feels are the best in the world today – but delivered a bit of a snub to De Bruyne who has been widely recognised as the Premier League’s best player this season.

“No, I’m still far from being on their level. In the whole world, only a few players are,” he told German newspaper Welt.

“Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Hazard are on a level no one else can currently compete with. The achievements of Ozil and Cavani are incredible, too.

“I’m not that far yet. To be able to play with freedom, I mainly need fun. I don’t think and I don’t set specific goals for a game. I just let things happen. If I clear my mind, everything else just happens.”

