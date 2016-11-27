Santos boss Dorival Junior thinks it would be a “huge wake-up call for the world” if they managed to sign Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The former Germany international was frozen out at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho’s appointment following the climax of last season and has only recently started training with the first-team squad again.

However, any chance of a future looks slim despite his insistence that he wants to continue to fight for his place at the club.

And now Santos boss Junior is hoping that the Brazilian club can convince the World Cup winner that a move to South America would be a good idea.

“It would be a huge wake-up call for the world,” Junior told UOL Esporte.

“My plan, which I have tried to pass on to the Santos board, is for Santos to once more have a world-class player, which we should look for in European clubs if they are not being used properly.

“[Schweinsteiger] fits that profile. I have not officially passed this on [to Santos’ board], it is my initiative to have a player with Schweinsteiger’s history.

“He is not doing well in Manchester and suddenly a Brazilian club is interested in a player of his class, it could shake the market up.”