Venezuela international Yeferson Soteldo has responded to speculation suggesting he has been approached by Everton by admitting he “dreams” of playing for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old playmaker has been earning rave reviews for Santos playing in the No 10 role and has scored 10 times and weighed in with seven assists in his 47 appearances so far for the club after making his name in the Chilean league for Huachipato.

Capable of playing on the left wing too, Soteldo has recently been linked with a £32million deal to Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks to mould the Toffees into challengers for the top four.

However, any hopes Everton had of luring the classy star to Goodison Park appear to have been dashed before they have gotten off the ground.

When questioned about Everton’s reported interest in him, Soteldo admitted he already had grander ideas and cited a future move to Old Trafford instead.

Asked his plans and dreams for the future, Soteldo told LaTeleTuya: “To be able to play for Manchester United, but today Santos are in my head 100 per cent.”

It’s the second time this month the 17-times capped international midfielder outlined his aims of playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, having also told Venezuelan outlet Ruta Vinotinto: “I have the dream of playing for Manchester United.”

While United are expected to target more established names this summer – with a report on Tuesday morning suggested they were the only suitors left in the race to sign Jadon Sancho – there’s little doubting the player would fit in nicely with Solskjaer’s philosophy at Old Trafford.

“It’s about getting your philosophy through and principles of how we want to play,” Solskjaer has previously said.

“At Man United, we play without fear, we play with courage. Go out there and express your skills.

“Be the kids that love to play football and go out and play in front of the best fans in the world.

“As Sir Matt [Busby] once said, if they’re good enough, they’re old enough.

“We are built on that tradition. We need young players coming through.

“It’s important for the Academy and the players in the Academy to know that, yes, I am looking to progress players through.”

Meanwhile, some of Solskjaer’s summer transfer plans could be forced to be put on ice after a reported plan to offload Paul Pogba appeared to have backfired.