Sarri addresses Juventus talk as he admits two major struggles at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri has refused to rule out a return to Serie A with Juventus this summer – after coming clean on the two biggest issues he has struggled with during his season in charge of Chelsea.

The Italian has proved a divisive figure during his near year-long stay at the club; Sarri proving unpopular with large portion of supporters, who have regularly jeered him and his tactics despite leading Chelsea into next season’s Champions League courtesy of a third-place Premier League finish, as well as two cup finals.

Sarri could end his season, however, with a trophy as Arsenal lie in wait on Wednesday evening in the Europa League final, though preparations for the game have been somewhat overshadowed by the Italian losing his rag and storming out of training on Tuesday evening.

That has only led to further question marks on Sarri’s fuure and asked if he could end up at Juventus next season, he said: “I want to think only to the final of course, then I have a contract with Chelsea for two years.

“So first of all I will speak with Chelsea, but this is not the moment. Now we have only to think to the final.”

Derby boss Frank Lampard has been linked with a Chelsea move should Sarri leave, and although the Rams boss has dismissed the speculation, the club’s record goalscorer remains one of the hot favourites for the job.

Sarri, however, did admit that Wednesday night’s outcome could very well map out his future.

Asked if the Europa League final represents the biggest moment of his life, Sarri replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Because the feeling from the coach between a coach and a journalist is different.

“Of course this match for the media is the most important of my life, but probably not for me. I will only be able to answer [tonight].”

Question marks were placed on Sarri very earlythis season and the Italian has conceded that he had a communication problem with his players in the early phase of his reign, while he has also admitted he has struggled to understand the English mentality to football.

“The beginning of the season was really very difficult for me to understand my players, the mentality,” Sarri added.

“But after a very difficult month in January, in February they started to change, I think, probably I changed, I don’t know.”

Sarri, however, was quick to insist he has a fondness now with his players and continued: “In this moment I love them, because I have 20, 22 wonderful men and wonderful players. So now I am really very happy with them.

“And of course I have to consider it for the future. And I have to consider that I love English football, I love the Premier League.”

