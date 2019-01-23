Sarri admits frustration over Chelsea star’s lack of leadership

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has hinted at his frustration with star man Eden Hazard, claiming he lacks leadership skills.

Hazard remains the Blues’ talisman, for now. Sarri is not expecting a decision from the 28-year-old Belgian over whether to extend his contract, which expires in June 2020, or seek a “dream” move to Real Madrid.

The 60-year-old said: “He’s not decided yet if he wants to stay here or if he wants a new experience in another club. I don’t know exactly the situation, but I think Eden at the moment doesn’t know the final choice.”

Hazard spoke in an interview with France Football about frustrating all his managers this week, with Sarri laughing when the comments were put to him.

Sarri added: “Sometimes. I prefer him when he speaks with his feet.

“I think he said that coaches told him that he needs to do more. I think that he has to do more, because the potential is higher than the performances, I think. He has to respect, first of all, himself. He has to do more.”

Sarri hinted at frustration with the individualism of Hazard, who has been deployed as a ‘false nine’ of late, in large part to ensure he has no defensive responsibilities.

The Blues boss said: “You know very well that Eden is at the moment a wonderful player, but he’s an individual player.

“He’s a very instinctive player. For him it’s very difficult to play only in one position. He likes very much to go to the ball.

“He wants the ball on the feet. So for him I think it’s very difficult to play as a striker, but it’s very difficult to play also as a winger. We have to organise the other 10 players in the defensive phase.”

