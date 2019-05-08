Sarri admits he is unsure whether Chelsea man will be there next season

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has thrown doubt upon the club’s chances of signing striker Gonzalo Higuain on a permanent deal this summer.

The Blues have the option to extend the 31-year-old Higuain’s loan by another 12 months or complete a permanent deal in the summer for around £33million.

However, the fact that Chelsea are under a transfer ban could well mean they keep hold of Higuain, though Sarri failed to shed any light on his plans for the Argentine.

“I don’t know about Gonzalo Higuain’s future, you have to ask the club,” he said, speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day.

“If he’s staying then we can do very well in the next season.

“For a striker, it is not easy to play here, when you’re used to playing in Spain and Italy.

“It’s not easy to adapt to this competition because it’s different physically.”

Higuain has made 13 Premier League appearances since his arrival in January, scoring five times.

