Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Eden Hazard is worth more than the reported £100m asking price after his match-winning performance against West Ham.

Hazard showed the Chelsea fans what they might be missing next year with a virtuoso opener and late second in the sort of display that could convince Real Madrid to meet Chelsea’s reported £100million asking price.

The 28-year-old’s current Chelsea deal expires next summer and Madrid are reported to be closing in on his signature, although not without matching the Stamford Bridge hierarchy’s valuation.

Hazard moved to 19 goals in all competitions as he eyes the 20 mark for the first time at Chelsea. His 16 league goals leave him top of the pile for combined finishes and assists, with 28.

“I think that we played really very good today against a dangerous opponent. West Ham have been dangerous this season without consistency and the quality of their players is high.

“They [his players] played very well in the first half and I think we could have scored more. I wasn’t happy at the end but I was happy with the performance not the result.

“In the second half we lost a few minutes in the match but then picked it up again. It was a very good result and I thought we did well in the previous match too.

“We played very well in the midfield. We lost our position in the centre part of the second half but we did well with the defensive line. Callum Hudson-Odoi did very well for 75 minutes and Ruben Loftus-Cheek did very well for 65 minutes.

“Hazard played a wonderful match. He did well against Brighton too. We are very lucky because it is very easy to win the match when he is able to make that kind of difference.

“It is too cheap in this market! We have seen in the last few windows every price I think. So it is very hard to get another player like him. I cannot do anything I think. The club agrees with me. But if Eden Hazard wants to make another experience it is very difficult to keep him here.

“We are trying to improve to become one of the best teams in England and as a consequence in Europe but I think that I have to respect his decision.”