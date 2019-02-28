Sarri admits talks with Chelsea as he fires warning to rivals Spurs

Maurizio Sarri believes that Chelsea‘s win over Spurs on Wednesday night has firmly thrust their London rivals into a top four battle.

Tottenham went down 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to strikes from Pedro and a Kieran Trippier own goal, suffering their second successive league defeat to almost certainly end their Premier League title ambitions.

Spurs are third, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand, and will be looking over their shoulders, according to Sarri.

“I think maybe with this result we could involve Tottenham in this fight. The gap is very large, seven points, but we have one match (in hand),” the Italian said.

Sarri’s position has been precarious and he does not expect the Spurs win to end questions over his future.

“I spoke with the club two, three times in the last days. The problem wasn’t so big,” Sarri said.

“It’s not a big problem for me. In this job you are under pressure every week, if you’re lucky every six months. It’s normal.

“If you lose two matches, three matches in a row you’re under pressure. I think it’s normal for every coach, maybe something more in Chelsea.”