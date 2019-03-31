Sarri concedes Chelsea had luck on their side in win over Cardiff

Maurizio Sarri has admitted that his Chelsea side were ‘lucky’ to get all three points in south Wales against Cardiff City.

The Blues produced a dramatic late show at Cardiff to keep their Champions League hopes alive with a controversial 2-1 victory.

Victor Camarasa swept Cardiff ahead with a delicious volley straight after the restart, before Chelsea scored twice in the final six minutes through Cesar Azpilicueta and substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The win moves Chelsea to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United, but Azpilicueta’s equaliser was mired in controversy as he looked two yards offside when heading in after Marcos Alonso had flicked on Willian’s corner.

“They were probably unhappy for the result. I can understand, I can understand very well. I am getting used to this,” he told Sky Sports.

“After the Everton match, we were a little bit nervous. We didn’t play well in the first half and we conceded a stupid goal.

“In the end we deserved to win. I don’t know if the goal was offside, I have to see the situation and the action, I don’t know. Maybe. Sometimes we can be lucky.”