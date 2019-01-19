Sarri discusses what made him really angry about Chelsea defeat in scathing interview

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri did not hold back on his assessment of his side after their lacklustre showing at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

Arsenal reinvigorated their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four with a deserved 2-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea.

Unai Emery had said on the eve of the game that a defeat at the Emirates Stadium, which would have left Arsenal nine points adrift of the fourth-placed Blues, would have meant the end of their top-four ambitions.

In truth, the hosts never looked like losing as they went at Chelsea from the off, sealing the win with first-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny.

“I’m really angry about the approach that we adopted today,” Sarri told BBC Sport.

“You can find yourself in difficulties from time to time, but we need to react to those difficulties a lot better than we did today.

“It’s an approach we can’t really accept. It was the same in our game against Tottenham.

“We thought we’d overcome that problem, but it seems we really struggle to get ourselves up for these games at times. I don’t mind losing but I don’t like losing in this manner.

