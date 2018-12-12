Sarri explains Cahill snub, reveals who will decide his Chelsea future

Maurizio Sarri says it will be up to veteran defender Gary Cahill whether he stays or leaves Chelsea.

The former England centre-back is out of contract next summer and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United, while today talk of a move across London to Arsenal emerged.

The Sun reported that the Gunners could launch a shock move for Cahill with Unai Emery facing an injury crisis with Rob Holding now ruled out for the rest of the season.

Speaking at this evening’s news conference in Budapest ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League clash with Vidi, Sarri did not give a glowing report of the 32-year-old and said it was down to Cahill to make the decision on his future.

“I respect him very much because he has won everything with this club, then I have to do my job. Every match I have to choose,” said Sarri, who questioned the defender’s technical ability.

“For me it is not able to have him on the bench. Maybe he is the best in the box, but our defenders may play 100 or 110 balls in a match so I need defenders very technically.”

Sarri hinted that Cahill, who has not started a Premier League game this season, would only be offered a 12-month extension – in line with the club’s policy to over 30-year-olds.

“It is not my decision, but it is up to him and the club. He is in the last year of the contract, he has to decide for a new contract here or another club,” added Sarri.

“For the over 30 the club usually offers only a one-year of contract. If he has an offer of three years he can of course choose something. “It doesn’t depend if I am sentimental or not.”