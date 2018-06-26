Sarri eyes statement Chelsea deal as he moves for £176m Man Utd target

Incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly submitted an ambitious transfer wish list to the club, including a move for a £176million striker.

Among the list of targets is believed to be Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski, while Nice midfielder Jean Seri and Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas are also wanted by the Italian, according to the Daily Express.

Poland international Lewandowski would certainly give Chelsea more of a presence in attack, something they haven’t had since the sale of Diego Costa, after summer signing Alvaro Morata largely flopped in his first season in English football.

The Spain forward scored just 15 goals in all competitions, missing out on a World Cup spot as a result, and is being strongly tipped to move on this summer.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has continued to be a prolific force for Bayern and would appear to have the sort of game that is well suited to the Premier League.

However, Chelsea are not the only top flight club in England showing an interest in the Pole, with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho also a huge admirer of the player.

Bild recently claimed that both United and Chelsea had been offered the chance to sign Lewandowski but that Bayern were demanding £176million for the attacker.

But the Express claims that it is the west London club who appear to hold the upper hand and that Sarri is determined to win the race for one of Europe’s most prolific marksmen.

