Sarri favourite responds to Chelsea transfer speculation

Maurizio Sarri favourite Gonzalo Higuain says is “happy” at AC Milan amid talk Chelsea will try to sign the striker again.

Former Napoli boss Sarri tried to lure the 30-year-old Argentina striker to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but Higuain claimed “Sarri was the only one that wanted me at Chelsea”.

The striker eventually signed on loan for AC Milan from Juventus and claimed in August: “Here at Milan everyone wanted me, and this is why I made my choice to come here.”

And Higuain has repaid the Rossoneri with seven goals in 13 appearances for the club this season and now Metro suggest that “according to reports” Sarri, who worked with Higuain at Napoli, remains interested in bringing the forward to Stamford Bridge.

Responding to the talk, Higuain, cited in the Metro, said: “I’ve read many things. ‘I am not angry or upset. I am happy and the same goes for the club. That’s all that matters.”

Only last month Sarri lifted the lid on his disappointment at missing out on Higuain in the summer and claimed he was “a goal machine”.

“Whatever response I give will be considered wrong and put words into my mouth,” Sarri told Corriere dello Sport after being asked whether he wanted Higuain at Chelsea.

“All I can say is that I feel Gonzalo left Napoli too soon. If he had stayed for another season, I think we could’ve been in a condition to win.

“Higuain was a part of the fantastic mechanism we created, we understood each other so well.

“It was perfect synchronicity and the regrets will probably stick with us.

“I miss Higuain a great deal. I miss him because he’ll keep scoring goals until the day he dies.

“He is a goal machine, a systematic and automatic jackpot.”