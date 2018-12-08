Sarri gives Chelsea fans a lift ahead of January transfer window

Maurizio Sarri has admitted that he is trying to bring in a new signing in the January transfer window, but has warned that spending money will not solve Chelsea’s problems.

The Blues went 18 matches unbeaten at the start of the season before their loss at Tottenham and have now gone on to lose two of their last three Premier League outings after a midweek defeat at Wolves.

Sarri’s men host Manchester City on Saturday and know they will drop 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side if they lose at Stamford Bridge.

But when asked if he had to spend money in the market to close the gap on City, Sarri told Sky Sports: “Not always. We need to work and improve. We need to understand the style of playing.

“We need to change mentality – not because the old mentality was bad but it is not suitable with the new way of playing. Then after all this, maybe you need one player.

“But you cannot think you can buy 11 new players without problems. Then the problems will be the same. You have to create a new mentality and style of playing.

“We need to arrive at 95 per cent of our potential, then we can get the last five per cent with a new player.”