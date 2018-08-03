Sarri gives update on futures of Chelsea stars Courtois, Willian

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been commenting on the futures of both Willian and Thibaut Courtois ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield clash.

The Blues duo have been strongly tipped to quit Stamford Bridge this summer, with Manchester United and Barcelona after Willian, while Real Madrid remain interested in Courtois.

Indeed, the latter has admitted that he would prefer to move back to Spain to be closer to his family who still live there.

Speaking to the press, having confirmed that Chelsea attacker Pedro had penned a new deal with the club, Sarri said of Willian: “I spoke yesterday with him about his lateness, not about his future.

“It was a very positive conversation. I am happy about it. There is not a Willian problem.

“Yes, I do (think he will stay). Very confident.”

As for Belgium star Courtois, Sarri admitted he is unsure how much longer the 26-year-old will remain in London.

He added: “I don’t know (on Courtois). At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of the club, of Chelsea.

“I don’t know in the future. It depends on the club. It depends especially on him, I think. But, I hope that Courtois will be our goalkeeper.”

As for the Community Shield clash with Premier League champions Manchester City, Sarri admits he is relishing a trip to Wembley: “First of all I’m looking forward to playing at Wembley, because it’s my first time. The match will be very difficult for us.

“I want to win, because it’s very important to have immediately a trophy. But in this moment of the season it’s very important, the performance. We have to improve, of course.”

