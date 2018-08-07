Sarri has 5 options in mind as Chelsea seek Courtois replacement

Chelsea will meet Jan Oblak’s release clause at Atletico Madrid in the next 24 hours as they look for a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, according to reports.

Courtois has asked Maurizio Sarri to sanction his move to Real Madrid as he revealed to the manager on Monday that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been struggling to find a suitable replacement for Courtois with goalkeepers proving to be expensive this window with Alisson moving from Roma to Liverpool in a world-record deal for a stopper.

Chelsea had been in the race for Alisson before the keeper opted to join the Reds for a reported £65million.

And now Mundo Deportivo claims that Chelsea will splash out on a new keeper this summer as they prepare to pay Oblak’s £89million release clause at Atletico.

Jordan Pickford had been another player on Chelsea’s radar but the £58million valuation quoted by Everton for the England international has apparently put off owner Roman Abramovich.

The report continues by saying that Abramovich would prefer to give the green light to a more expensive deal for a more experienced goalkeeper, such as Oblak, with proven pedigree.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star claims that Chelsea have four other options in mind with Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, AC Milan’s Pepe Reina and Sevilla’s Sergio Rico all possible replacements for Courtois, along with £25m-rated Jack Butland.

