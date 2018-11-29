Sarri heaps praise on forgotten Chelsea man after PAOK win

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was delighted with his young blues after their convincing 4-0 win over PAOK – but had special praise for a forgotten man.

Olivier Giroud scored twice before half-time, the second a brilliant volley from a Cesc Fabregas pass.

Then 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi scored after 60 minutes before providing a goal for Alvaro Morata, on for Giroud, as the Blues responded from the loss to Tottenham with a fifth win from five European games.

“We have to play every three days so in the future we will have to change very often,” Sarri told BT Sport after the game.

“I am every happy with the performance of the young players especially.”

Although happy with his youngsters, Sarri applauded midfielder Fabregas for his first half display in-particular.

“Cesc Fabregas played very, very well, especially in the first half.

“I said that in the central position of the three midfielders I prefer a very technical player like Jorginho or Cesc but N’Golo Kante has never played with me in this position, he has always played on the right of centre, he can do very well in that position.

“Jorginho cannot play in midfield with only two midfielders.”

