Sarri insists there was no malice in Burnley abuse

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists there was no malice in any abuse he received from Burnley’s backroom staff.

Sarri confirmed he will accept – and deserved – his £8,000 fine from the Football Association for straying out of his technical area in Monday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger clashed with Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer, while Sarri was left angry with abuse he received from the visiting coaching staff, but the Italian has moved to quash any further fallout.

“In my career I made a lot of mistakes on the pitch, so I can understand very well under pressure you can say something you don’t think,” said Sarri.

“And I think that it was a strong discussion but my opinion has to remain on the pitch. The fine was because I was out of my technical area, and it was true, and so I have to pay I think.

“I went there in my opinion for a good reason. But I was out and so I have to pay.”