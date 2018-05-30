Sarri makes £96m striker demand to Chelsea owner Abramovich

Maurizio Sarri will make a new striker his priority if gets the the manager’s job at Chelsea with Mauro Icardi his number one target, according to reports.

Antonio Conte’s future at the club is up in the air with rumours throghout the season that he could leave the club this summer despite winning the FA Cup.

The Blues finished the Premier League season in fifth place, though, which means the club missed out on a Champions League place for next season.

A report in the Daily Express claims that Sarri has agreed a £5.5million-a-year deal with Chelsea but Napoli – his current employers – want a £7million compensation fee to buy him out of the remaining two years of his contract.

One of Sarri’s conditions for joining Chelsea is that the club invest in a new striker, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

With Inter Milan striker Icardi ‘top of the list of reinforcements’ after he scored 29 goals this season to win the Serie A Golden Boot award.

Icardi has a £96million (€110million) release clause in his contract that owner Roman Abramovich will have to activate if Chelsea are to land the Argentinian.

Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata are the Blues main strikers with the latter not ripping up trees in his first campaign in English football.

With Morata and Michy Batshuayi’s – who spent the second part of the season out on loan at Dortmund – future at the club uncertain, it would seem wise for Sarri to demand a striker.

