Maurizio Sarri has told the Juventus board he can get the best out of Paul Pogba should the club choose to sign him, while Real Madrid have made their stance over his transfer abundantly clear.

The Manchester United midfielder finds himself firmly back in the headlines again after dropping his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

However, amid claims his statement has left the United board ‘distinctly unimpressed’ and ‘extremely perplexed’, reports are growing that Juventus are readying an approach for the player in a matter of days.

To further substantiate the claims, Calciomercato claims Sarri discussed the possibility of working with Pogba during his interview for the Juventus job, with the Italian outlet claiming the former Chelsea believes he can get the best out of the often-frustrating Frenchman.

“I succeeded with (Eden) Hazard, I can also do it with a phenomenon like Pogba,” it is claimed Sarri declared to Juventus.

It’s reported that Juventus could look to offer United up to three players to try and bring the cost of the deal down, though it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only keen on one Juve player.

Real Madrid stance on Pogba revealed

Real Madrid are also being heavily linked with Pogba, but it seems the Spanish giants – who have been extremely aggressive in the transfer market already this summer – won’t be caught up in the glamour surrounding the player.

According to Marca, Real have set a deadline of 1 July to sign the midfielder from United after expressing their wish not to be drawn into a circus surrounding the player. The Spanish paper also claims Real won’t pay more United’s reported £130m asking price for a player who cost them £89.3m when he returned to Old Trafford three summers ago.

