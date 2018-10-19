Sarri makes bold Eden Hazard claim ahead of Man Utd clash

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard can win everything at Stamford Bridge, including the Ballon d’Or, Maurizio Sarri says.

Hazard has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid, suggesting that to be named the world’s best player he may have to play in Spain.

“He’s a fantastic player,” said Sarri, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

“And so it will be very important for us if he will remain with us. Very, very important.

“I think also he can win everything, also the Ballon d’Or, here, without playing in Spain.

“Because, for example, if Chelsea were able to win the Champions League, Belgium won the European Championship, he would be able to win everything, without playing in Spain.”

Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge, where he had two spells as Chelsea boss, under pressure at United.

Sarri’s predecessor Antonio Conte had a running feud with Mourinho, but Sarri was not about to comment.

The Blues boss said: “I don’t know the problem with Antonio. On the pitch sometimes we are a little bit nervous, a little bit tense.

“You can say everything in that moment. It’s not important what I think, but I think Conte respects Mourinho and vice-versa.”

Sarri was asked whether he expected United to come to stifle Chelsea.

“I think so, but I think also they are a very strong team,” the 59-year-old said.

“Maybe player by player they are the best team in the Premier League.

“At the moment I think City is better like a team, but player by player they are very, very strong. I don’t know if they will try to play their football.”

