Sarri makes Morata admission after Chelsea EL win

Maurizio Sarri said Alvaro Morata was “unlucky” in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over PAOK.

The Blues got off to a winning start in the Europa League thanks to Willian’s first half goal. However, Morata had opportunities to add to the scoreline throughout the game.

Sarri told reporters: “Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two, three goals. I am not able to give him confidence. In this match he had three or four opportunities. He was unlucky.

“I hope for him in the future I can help him. But the confidence can come with goals. Maybe two goals in two matches, I don’t know. For the first time in this season he was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active.”

Despite the win, Sarri felt his side could have done more to win by a bigger margin. He said: “I think we were in control of the match for 90 minutes. We had a lot of opportunities.

“I am very happy with the three points, but not the result. We didn’t kill the match.”

