Sarri must act fast as Real offer Chelsea hope for Kovacic

Chelsea have been offered the chance to extend Mateo Kovacic’s loan by a further year, a report claims.

Kovacic joined the Blues from Real Madrid on a season-long switch in August, going on to make 32 starts in all competitions.

Maurizio Sarri has admitted that he would like Kovacic to stay beyond the expiration of his loan, while the midfielder is also keen on remaining in West London due to his bad relationship with Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

With a transfer ban looming over Chelsea, it had seemed the Kovacic deal would be impossible. However, the Daily Star claim that the Blues can get around this by extending the Croatian’s current loan.

Real Madrid have offered them the chance to do just that, but the Spanish giants are insisting that a £26m option to buy is included as part of the deal. In another stumbling block for Chelsea, Real have informed them that they must agree to the deal by May 5th.

Kovacic has recorded two assists in his time at Chelsea, but has yet to score for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move across London to rivals Tottenham Hotspur if Chelsea fail to make the move permanent.