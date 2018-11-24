Sarri names four key areas Chelsea players let him down in against Spurs

Maurizio Sarri has told his Chelsea players that they were not good enough physically, mentally, technically or tactically in their defeat at Spurs.

Tottenham put on a scintillating display to unceremoniously end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Wembley.

Spurs climbed above Maurizio Sarri’s men with a performance that showcases their own potential to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane put them two up inside 16 minutes and Son Heung-min made it three after the break with a brilliant solo goal.

“I am disappointed because we played very badly. I think we played very badly in all directions – physically, mentally, technically and tactically,” Sarri told the BBC.

“I knew we had some problems and with this performance today it was clear to everybody we have problems to solve.

“I think in the last three or four matches we have started not really very well.”

Asked about Ross Barkley’s positive performance, Sarri added: “No. Today I didn’t like anybody.”